Kara Scannell and Katelyn Polantz, CNN - President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is asking a federal court Friday to stop federal investigators from reviewing evidence seized in raids earlier this week, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Cohen's attorneys have filed a temporary restraining order in the matter. Cohen did not appear in court Friday morning.

Monday's raids of Cohen's office, hotel room and home included seeking records and communications related to efforts to suppress negative information ahead of the election, including communications that Trump had with Cohen regarding the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that captured Trump making lewd remarks about women that surfaced a month before the election, CNN reported this week.

Records related to Cohen's taxi medallion business were also sought.

The warrant also referenced an investigation into wire fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance. FBI agents removed Cohen's computer, cell phone, business files and financial documents.

The Justice Department submitted a 22-page filing Friday morning, but the contents were not made public.

Cohen's attorney, Todd Harrison, and President Donald Trump's attorney, Joanna Hendon, asked for an adjournment of this session so they can review the filing. Cohen's attorney was prepared to resume this afternoon.

Hendon says her firm, Spears ^and^ Imes LLP, was engaged by Trump on Wednesday and she was "not prepared" to present her argument.

The Justice Department is asking for a so-called taint team to vet the material seized in the raids Monday, as is standard process. Cohen's lawyer is asking for the lawyers themselves to review the material or a "special master" to decide what is relevant to the case, and Hendon is concerned about a taint team or however the material is handled.

On Monday, Cohen's attorney called the searches "completely inappropriate and unnecessary."

"It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his client," attorney Stephen Ryan said in the statement.













original story: