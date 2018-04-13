Children, receiving treatment at Erie's Shriners Hospital, will have some unique entertainment, while waiting to see their doctors.

Friday, the 26th Masonic District of Pennsylvania, made up of 10 masonic lodges in Western Pennsylvania, presented a racecar simulator for the waiting at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Many children receive medical procedures at the hospital, and waiting can be a stressful time for a child.

So the car will allow kids to simulate driving a racecar, and keep their minds off of the treatment they're about to receive, "We're proud to have it up here for the kids to play in and have fun, and maybe they'll get a little relaxation from the problems they have of every day," said Ron Eperthener, Past Master with the Grove City Masonic Lodge 602.

"The hope is that it gives these kids just a moment of peace in the midst of all the treatments that they have to go through, so they can have a bit more happiness in their lives," said Alan Duncan, District Deputy Grand Master of the 26th Masonic District of Pennsylvania.