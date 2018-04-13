In Venango County, the case against a man charged with beating a woman to death and setting her body on fire, is moving forward.

The Venango County District Attorney has filed a motion for leave of court to file aggravated circumstances, against 28-year-old Richard Kennedy.

Kennedy’s charged with first-degree murder, in connection to the death of 25-year-old Tausha Baker.

State police also charge 32-year-old Amanda Cypher with Baker's death.

On October 30, 2017, state police say Kennedy brutally beat Baker inside of an apartment in the 1300 block of New Street, over a $200.00 drug debt.

Prosecutors say Kennedy then bound her wrists and ankles, and had Cypher drive them to an area off of Waterworks Road, where he stabbed Baker multiple times and bludgeoned her to death with a rock.

Investigators say Kennedy then lit Baker on fire, in an attempt to dispose of her body.