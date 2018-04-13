There is no cause known yet in a fire on the site of an art gallery. The fire took place in the garage where items for the gallery were being held. It happened Friday morning on Buffalo Road in Wesleyville, across from The Curry Spectacle Shop.

We talked to the owner of the North American Art Gallery, that says no one was inside the garage at the time. The structure is used for overflow, and the majority of the artwork or supplies was not damaged.