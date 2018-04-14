News
McKean Township Crash Sends One Person to Hospital
Saturday, April 14th 2018, 1:22 pm EDT
Updated:
Saturday, April 14th 2018, 1:26 pm EDT
Police are investigating a car accident that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.
It happened near 3661 Hershey Road in McKean Township.
A white SUV was found near a tree with front-end damage.
Emergency crews at the scene told Erie News Now they arrived to find one person outside the vehicle and laying on the ground.
The person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
There's no word on the condition of the person or cause of the accident.