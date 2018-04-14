Millcreek Crash Shears Three Poles, Closes Part of West 12th Street
Emergency crews were called to the 4100 block of West 12th Street just east of Erie International Airport around 6:20 a.m.
A crash in Millcreek Township closed part of West 12th Street after three poles were sheared in half Saturday.
One vehicle landed on its roof, and another sheared the three poles during the accident, according to firefighters. Both suffered moderate damage.
Several people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
West 12th Street has closed in both directions between Montpelier and Grace until utility companies can replace the power lines and poles, according to the Millcreek Township Office of Emergency Management. It's unclear when the road will reopen.