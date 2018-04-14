A crash in Millcreek Township closed part of West 12th Street after three poles were sheared in half Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the 4100 block of West 12th Street just east of Erie International Airport around 6:20 a.m.

One vehicle landed on its roof, and another sheared the three poles during the accident, according to firefighters. Both suffered moderate damage.

Several people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.