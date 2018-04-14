The Summit Township man who investigators said shot at troopers in January has been released from the Erie County Prison after posting bond.

Anthony Lacastro, 71, was arrested for firing a gun at state troopers outside of his home in the 2300 block of Dorn Road Jan. 7.

Lacastro was intoxicated when he fired a rifle into his house and garage door with his wife inside, investigators said.

Two troopers testified they arrived at the home and ordered Lacastro to drop the weapon, but he instead pointed the gun at them.

When LaCastro pointed the gun at them, the officers said three of the troopers opened fire, hitting Lacastro once in the stomach.

Along with being shot in the stomach, his attorney Brian Arrowsmith said Lacastro also suffered a heart attack while behind bars.

Lacastro was originally denied bond when he was arraigned, but the district judge later set it at $500,000.

A constable inspected the property to make sure no firearms or ammunition were present before Lacastro was released, according to court documents.

Lacastro faces a total of 27 charges, including five counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officer and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

His formal arraignment is scheduled for April 23.