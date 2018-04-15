E. Coli Concerns Prompt Giant Eagle to Voluntarily Recall Items with Romaine Lettuce
Giant Eagle is voluntarily recalling multiple items prepared with romaine lettuce in an abundance of caution over E. coli contamination concerns. It comes in response to a CDC notice on romaine lettuce sourced by a supply partner from Yuma, Arizona
The items affected by the recall were sold in its Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations across western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.
E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Most healthy adults recover completely within a week, but some people can develop a form of kidney failure.
Giant Eagle is conducting the recall out of an abundance of caution. There are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers to date.
The ready to eat products were packaged from April 9 to 13 and sold in clear plastic containers. They include various items sold in our catering, restaurant and salad bar areas.
The following products are also subject to recall:
|
Product
|
Package Size
|
UPC
|
GREAT TO GO CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|
11.8 oz.
|
81571201542
|
GREAT TO GO CHICKEN BACON COBB SALAD
|
11.5 oz.
|
81571201541
|
GREAT TO GO CHEF SALAD
|
10.3 oz.
|
81571201545
|
GREAT TO GO GARDEN CHICKEN SALAD
|
10.7 oz.
|
81571201543
|
GREAT TO GO GARDEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC
|
6 oz.
|
81571201504
|
GREAT TO GO GARDEN SALAD
|
1 each
|
81571201533
|
GIANT EAGLE CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|
9.03 oz.
|
27746100000
|
GIANT EAGLE GREEK SALAD
|
8.87 oz.
|
26746100000
|
GIANT EAGLE GARDEN MEDLEY SALAD
|
10.32 oz.
|
20746100000
|
GIANT EAGLE STRAWBERRY SALAD WITH CANDIED PECANS
|
11.2 oz.
|
22657600000
|
GIANT EAGLE GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|
10.97 oz.
|
21746100000
|
GIANT EAGLE COBB SALAD
|
12.74 oz.
|
24746100000
|
GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|
11.94 oz.
|
26681100000
|
GIANT EAGLE ITALIAN STYLE SALAD
|
10.97 oz.
|
23746100000
|
GIANT EAGLE CHEF SALAD
|
11.45 oz.
|
25746100000
|
LARGE GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD FROM CATERING
|
1 each
|
25684200000
|
SMALL GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD FROM CATERING
|
1 each
|
24684200000
|
LARGE GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD FROM CATERING
|
1 each
|
23684300000
|
SMALL GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD FROM CATERING
|
1 each
|
2268430000
|
Product
|
|
UPC
|
MARKET DISTRICT CAESAR SALAD
|
1 oz.
|
27593400000
|
MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|
14 oz.
|
28593400000
|
MARKET DISTRICT GREEK SALAD
|
17 oz.
|
24593500000
|
MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GARDEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC
|
13 oz.
|
21593500000
|
MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GARDEN SALAD WITH RANCH
|
13 oz.
|
20593500000
|
MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC
|
17 oz.
|
23593500000
|
MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD W RANCH
|
17 oz.
|
22593500000
|
MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|
16 oz.
|
29593400000
|
MARKET DISTRICT CHICKEN SALAD WITH CANDIED WALNUTS AND GRAPES
|
14 oz.
|
27681200000
|
GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD WITH CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING
|
29.6 oz.
|
21757300000
|
GIANT EAGLE ITALIAN STYLE SALAD WITH ITALIAN DRESSING
|
26.56 oz.
|
21657600000
|
GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD WITH RANCH DRESSING
|
28.16 oz.
|
25657600000
|
MARKET DISTRICT SANDWICH BOXED LUNCH
|
1 each
|
23657300000
|
MARKET DISTRICT SALAD BOXED LUNCH
|
1 each
|
24657300000
|
GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP WITH RANCH
|
9.9 oz
|
25092800000
|
MARKET DISTRICT COMBO BOXED LUNCH
|
1 each
|
25657300000
|
GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|
9.92 oz.
|
25681100000
|
MARKET DISTRICT BIG BOX LUNCH
|
1 each
|
26657300000
Customers who have purchased any of the products should throw them out or return them to their local Giant Eagle or Market District. Customers may also bring in their receipts to receive a refund for the affected products.
More information on the recall is available here: GiantEagle.com/Product-Recall. Customers may also contact Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Giant Eagle has also initiated its consumer recall telephone notification process using purchase data and consumer telephone numbers housed in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database.