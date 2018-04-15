Giant Eagle is voluntarily recalling multiple items prepared with romaine lettuce in an abundance of caution over E. coli contamination concerns. It comes in response to a CDC notice on romaine lettuce sourced by a supply partner from Yuma, Arizona

The items affected by the recall were sold in its Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations across western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Most healthy adults recover completely within a week, but some people can develop a form of kidney failure.

Giant Eagle is conducting the recall out of an abundance of caution. There are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers to date.

The ready to eat products were packaged from April 9 to 13 and sold in clear plastic containers. They include various items sold in our catering, restaurant and salad bar areas.

The following products are also subject to recall:

Product Package Size UPC GREAT TO GO CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD 11.8 oz. 81571201542 GREAT TO GO CHICKEN BACON COBB SALAD 11.5 oz. 81571201541 GREAT TO GO CHEF SALAD 10.3 oz. 81571201545 GREAT TO GO GARDEN CHICKEN SALAD 10.7 oz. 81571201543 GREAT TO GO GARDEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC 6 oz. 81571201504 GREAT TO GO GARDEN SALAD 1 each 81571201533 GIANT EAGLE CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD 9.03 oz. 27746100000 GIANT EAGLE GREEK SALAD 8.87 oz. 26746100000 GIANT EAGLE GARDEN MEDLEY SALAD 10.32 oz. 20746100000 GIANT EAGLE STRAWBERRY SALAD WITH CANDIED PECANS 11.2 oz. 22657600000 GIANT EAGLE GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD 10.97 oz. 21746100000 GIANT EAGLE COBB SALAD 12.74 oz. 24746100000 GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD 11.94 oz. 26681100000 GIANT EAGLE ITALIAN STYLE SALAD 10.97 oz. 23746100000 GIANT EAGLE CHEF SALAD 11.45 oz. 25746100000 LARGE GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD FROM CATERING 1 each 25684200000 SMALL GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD FROM CATERING 1 each 24684200000 LARGE GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD FROM CATERING 1 each 23684300000 SMALL GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD FROM CATERING 1 each 2268430000

Product UPC MARKET DISTRICT CAESAR SALAD 1 oz. 27593400000 MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD 14 oz. 28593400000 MARKET DISTRICT GREEK SALAD 17 oz. 24593500000 MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GARDEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC 13 oz. 21593500000 MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GARDEN SALAD WITH RANCH 13 oz. 20593500000 MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC 17 oz. 23593500000 MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD W RANCH 17 oz. 22593500000 MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN COBB SALAD 16 oz. 29593400000 MARKET DISTRICT CHICKEN SALAD WITH CANDIED WALNUTS AND GRAPES 14 oz. 27681200000 GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD WITH CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING 29.6 oz. 21757300000 GIANT EAGLE ITALIAN STYLE SALAD WITH ITALIAN DRESSING 26.56 oz. 21657600000 GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD WITH RANCH DRESSING 28.16 oz. 25657600000 MARKET DISTRICT SANDWICH BOXED LUNCH 1 each 23657300000 MARKET DISTRICT SALAD BOXED LUNCH 1 each 24657300000 GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP WITH RANCH 9.9 oz 25092800000 MARKET DISTRICT COMBO BOXED LUNCH 1 each 25657300000 GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP 9.92 oz. 25681100000 MARKET DISTRICT BIG BOX LUNCH 1 each 26657300000

Customers who have purchased any of the products should throw them out or return them to their local Giant Eagle or Market District. Customers may also bring in their receipts to receive a refund for the affected products.

More information on the recall is available here: GiantEagle.com/Product-Recall. Customers may also contact Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.