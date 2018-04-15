Giant Eagle is voluntarily recalling multiple items prepared with romaine lettuce in an abundance of caution over E. coli contamination concerns. It comes in response to a CDC notice on romaine lettuce sourced by a supply partner from Yuma, Arizona 

The items affected by the recall were sold in its Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations across western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Most healthy adults recover completely within a week, but some people can develop a form of kidney failure.

Giant Eagle is conducting the recall out of an abundance of caution. There are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers to date.

The ready to eat products were packaged from April 9 to 13 and sold in clear plastic containers. They include various items sold in our catering, restaurant and salad bar areas.

The following products are also subject to recall:

Product

Package Size

UPC

GREAT TO GO CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

11.8 oz.

81571201542

GREAT TO GO CHICKEN BACON COBB SALAD

11.5 oz.

81571201541

GREAT TO GO CHEF SALAD

10.3 oz.

81571201545

GREAT TO GO GARDEN CHICKEN SALAD

10.7 oz.

81571201543

GREAT TO GO GARDEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC

6 oz.

81571201504

GREAT TO GO GARDEN SALAD

1 each

81571201533

GIANT EAGLE CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

9.03 oz.

27746100000

GIANT EAGLE GREEK SALAD

8.87 oz.

26746100000

GIANT EAGLE GARDEN MEDLEY SALAD

10.32 oz.

20746100000

GIANT EAGLE STRAWBERRY SALAD WITH CANDIED PECANS

11.2 oz.

22657600000

GIANT EAGLE GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

10.97 oz.

21746100000

GIANT EAGLE COBB SALAD

12.74 oz.

24746100000

GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

11.94 oz.

26681100000

GIANT EAGLE ITALIAN STYLE SALAD

10.97 oz.

23746100000

GIANT EAGLE CHEF SALAD

11.45 oz.

25746100000

LARGE GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD FROM CATERING

1 each

25684200000

SMALL GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD FROM CATERING

1 each

24684200000

LARGE GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD FROM CATERING

1 each

23684300000

SMALL GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD FROM CATERING

1 each

2268430000

 

Product

 

UPC

MARKET DISTRICT CAESAR SALAD

1 oz.

27593400000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

14 oz.

28593400000

MARKET DISTRICT GREEK SALAD

17 oz.

24593500000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GARDEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC

13 oz.

21593500000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GARDEN SALAD WITH RANCH

13 oz.

20593500000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD WITH BALSAMIC

17 oz.

23593500000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD W RANCH

17 oz.

22593500000

MARKET DISTRICT GRAB AND GO GRILLED CHICKEN COBB SALAD

16 oz.

29593400000

MARKET DISTRICT CHICKEN SALAD WITH CANDIED WALNUTS AND GRAPES

14 oz.

27681200000

GIANT EAGLE CAESAR SALAD WITH CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING

29.6 oz.

21757300000

GIANT EAGLE ITALIAN STYLE SALAD WITH ITALIAN DRESSING

26.56 oz.

21657600000

GIANT EAGLE GARDEN SALAD WITH RANCH DRESSING

28.16 oz.

25657600000

MARKET DISTRICT SANDWICH BOXED LUNCH

1 each

23657300000

MARKET DISTRICT SALAD BOXED LUNCH

1 each

24657300000

GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP WITH RANCH

 9.9 oz

25092800000

MARKET DISTRICT COMBO BOXED LUNCH

1 each

25657300000

GIANT EAGLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

9.92 oz.

25681100000

MARKET DISTRICT BIG BOX LUNCH

1 each

26657300000

Customers who have purchased any of the products should throw them out or return them to their local Giant Eagle or Market District. Customers may also bring in their receipts to receive a refund for the affected products.

More information on the recall is available here: GiantEagle.com/Product-RecallCustomers may also contact Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Giant Eagle has also initiated its consumer recall telephone notification process using purchase data and consumer telephone numbers housed in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database.