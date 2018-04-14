Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy hosted their Legacy Gala at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday to raise money.

This year's theme was transforming lives.

A number of people were honored for their contributions to the schools, including Chris Hagerty, Almi Clerkin, Nancy Hilbert and the late Jim Mantyla.

Hagerty, a 1975 graduate of Cathedral Prep, currently serves as the school's director of strategic planning.