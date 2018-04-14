News
Four Honored for Contributions to Prep, Villa at Legacy Gala
This year's theme was transforming lives.
Saturday, April 14th 2018, 9:48 pm EDT
Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy hosted their Legacy Gala at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday to raise money.
This year's theme was transforming lives.
A number of people were honored for their contributions to the schools, including Chris Hagerty, Almi Clerkin, Nancy Hilbert and the late Jim Mantyla.
Hagerty, a 1975 graduate of Cathedral Prep, currently serves as the school's director of strategic planning.
The induction is a celebration of their personal accomplishments and dedication to the mission of the schools.