A Lake City woman is dead after a crash in Conneaut Township Saturday.

The accident happened in front of 12220 Route 6N around 9:18 p.m.

The victim - a 40-year-old woman - was driving east on Route 6N when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a guide rail on the south side of the road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The vehicle continued east along the guide rail, eventually crossed over into the westbound lanes, left the north side of the road and hit a telephone pole, troopers said.