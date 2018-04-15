Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the Lake City woman killed in a car accident in Conneaut Township in western Erie County Saturday night. Cook says the victim is 40-year-old Mary Gula. She died of multiple blunt force trauma.

State police say the woman was driving east on Route 6N around 9:18 p.m., when she lost control of her Saturn SUV. Investigators report that her SUV hit a guide rail on the south side of the road, traveled along it, then crossed into the westbound lane, ran off the north side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Rescuers rushed Gula to UPMC Hamot Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.

According to Coroner Cook, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Not autopsy was ordered. Toxicology tests are underway as standard procedure in a fatal accident.