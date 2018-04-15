Erie firefighters were called out to battle a house fire on the west side late Sunday afternoon.

They responded to 606 Brown Avenue.

The first units to arrive saw smoke streaming out of the attic.

Three people were home at the time, but were unaware that their house was on fire.

It was spotted by a neighbor, who knocked on their door with the bad news.

Erie fire officials believe an electrical wiring problem sparked the fire in the attic. The flames spread to blown-in insulation and to the attic floor.