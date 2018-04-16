The cost to fill up your gas tank is at nearly a three year high as the price because oil is getting more expensive.

Most gas stations around Erie are charging $2.93 per gallon. Some are selling it for less, but the price is expected to keep going up.

AAA expects gas prices to rise an average of 10 to 15 cents per gallon nationwide over the next few weeks.

The rising cost is cutting into travel plans for some drivers, but a few said they will just plan accordingly.

"I kind of budget for it, so it doesn't really stop me from traveling," said Austin Weaver. "I still go hiking every weekend and kind of expect them to go up more."

"I space out how much money I limit myself a week and how I can spend on my extra spending money," said Emma Phillips. "My extra spending money is less because I'm spending more money on gas."