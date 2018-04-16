Cheer, Dance Teams Compete in Champions of Dance
It all ended with a final session and award ceremony Sunday evening.
For the second weekend in a row, Erie hosted a big cheer championship.
Champions of Dance at the Bayfront Convention Center is the final Erie event for Champion Cheer Central this season.
There was a jazz master class and a hip-hop master class before the competition.
Events like this help young cheer and dance teams grow in their sport.
"When you come down and you get to see that the talent there is in Erie, we don't get a lot of chances to perform in Erie," said Judy Rose, Paula and Judy's Dance and Acrobatics Connection. "We go out of town mainly for a lot of our dance competitions. This is a chance for Erie residents to come down and see the talent is actually in Erie."
