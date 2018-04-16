A ribbon cutting this morning for Erie's new medical marijuana dispensary.

The Rise Erie facility on West 8th Street opened today with a community open house.

A big crowd was on hand for the ceremony.

While some samples were on display today, the dispensary won't actually begin selling different types of medical marijuana until Wednesday.

Only patients with a special ID card can buy the marijuana.

Those cards are issued by doctors approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Company officials expect to be very busy starting Wednesday.

The dispensary will be open weekdays from 9 am-7 pm.