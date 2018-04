Traffic deaths in Pennsylvania have hit a new low in 2017, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday.

1,137 were reported in 2017. It's 51 less than 2016 and the lowest since record keeping started in 1928.

Significant decreases were seen in impaired driver, pedestrian and unrestrained fatalities.

Impaired driver deaths: 341 in 2016, 246 in 2017

Unrestrained deaths: 408 in 2016, 378 in 2017

Pedestrian deaths: 172 in 2016, 150 in 2017

Some types of crashes saw fatalities increase in 2017. 153 were killed in crashes involving drivers ages 75 years or older, which is up 132 from 2016. Fatal crashes from running red-lights increased to 35 from 28 in 2016. Work zone crashes rose to 19 from 16 in 2016.