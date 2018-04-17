A man who pleaded guilty to defrauding auto loan providers will spend time behind bars.

Brian Vergotz, 50, was sentenced Monday to six months in federal prison followed by six months home monitoring for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He must also split nearly $110,000 in restitution with Adam Coover.

Vergotz and Coover used straw purchasers to buy vehicles from Vergotz from May 2015 to March 2016, according to the indictment.