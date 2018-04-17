Three Democrats hoping to take on Congressman Mike Kelly this November squared off in a debate Monday night in Meadville.

Erie attorney Ron DiNicola, Cranberry Township attorney Christian Rieger and Mercer County physician Robert Multari presented their platforms at Allegheny College.

The three are seeking the Democratic party's nomination for the 16th district in next month's primary election.

The forum was led by writers from the Meadville Tribune and the College's Center for Political Participation.

Each shared their thoughts on the biggest issues facing Crawford County.