

CEO Greg Hayes says it's not enough to just know how to fly the plane itself.



"We train you how to be a pilot, but we, more than anything else, want you to be safe." Hayes said



Hayes pointed to a recent incident last month when an engine on Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight exploded while in air.



And while one passenger was killed by shrapnel, the pilot, Tammie Jo Shults, landed the plane safely.



While the plane was significantly larger than the ones Hayes teaches in, he says Shults followed protocol, and it's one that applies to every plane, no matter the size.



"It's never a matter of, oh this happened, no what do I do?” Hayes said “No, it's, this happened, now I do this."



While airline safety is the main focus, so too, is putting experienced pilots in the seats to fly the planes. Hayes and his staff are constantly pumping students to regional and national airlines, furthering the trend that your flight is in safe hands.



"They prepare you for every situation." Brandon Morton said





Morton is just one of many students who attends the school. He uses a degree program through Edinboro University/



He has a goal of flying for a major airline one day and has already gone through years of training to attain his private and commercial license.



Pilots like Morton will continuously be trained as they level up in the business, ensuring they are up to date with the latest safety standards.



"The pilot isn't in the seat of command just because.” Morton said “They went through all the regulations all the protocols to get to their spot."



"We want to make sure your flight is safe, and haphazard free." Hayes said