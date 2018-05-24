North Coast Flight School stresses pilot safety
Instructors at the North Coast Flight School say yes. And for over a decade, they've instructed future pilots on the importance of safety.
For the last 15 years, the north coast flight school has stressed safety when it comes to flying.
CEO Greg Hayes says it's not enough to just know how to fly the plane itself.
"We train you how to be a pilot, but we, more than anything else, want you to be safe." Hayes said
Hayes pointed to a recent incident last month when an engine on Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight exploded while in air.
And while one passenger was killed by shrapnel, the pilot, Tammie Jo Shults, landed the plane safely.
While the plane was significantly larger than the ones Hayes teaches in, he says Shults followed protocol, and it's one that applies to every plane, no matter the size.
"It's never a matter of, oh this happened, no what do I do?” Hayes said “No, it's, this happened, now I do this."
While airline safety is the main focus, so too, is putting experienced pilots in the seats to fly the planes. Hayes and his staff are constantly pumping students to regional and national airlines, furthering the trend that your flight is in safe hands.
"They prepare you for every situation." Brandon Morton said
Morton is just one of many students who attends the school. He uses a degree program through Edinboro University/
He has a goal of flying for a major airline one day and has already gone through years of training to attain his private and commercial license.
Pilots like Morton will continuously be trained as they level up in the business, ensuring they are up to date with the latest safety standards.
"The pilot isn't in the seat of command just because.” Morton said “They went through all the regulations all the protocols to get to their spot."
"We want to make sure your flight is safe, and haphazard free." Hayes said
It takes roughly 250 hours of flight time to obtain a commercial pilot license and another 1500 for a transport license.
If you are interested in joining a class, visit the flight school's website