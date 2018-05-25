

But in both cases, potential serious tragedies were stopped by the work of everyday people.





"The first thing I wanna do is, I wanna get away from that threat.” Mathieu Sander said “But then if I am cornered, how am I gonna respond."



Sanders co-owns and operates “Got Trigger" a company that specializes in weapons safety, and crisis management.



The veteran works with law enforcement and civilians to train them to be ready during a shooting situation.



From the proper ways to use your gun, to the right times to use it, Sanders pushes being aware of your surroundings, and personal safety.





"Having a gun is a huge responsibility." Sanders said



Sanders says the average distance between you and a threat is seven yards, so he had Andrew Hyman simulate a threat scenario.



Then, he made way for someone with a bit more experience.



Despite his effectiveness, Sanders says using your gun should be your last resort, as the threat will not always be so easy to hit.



"You gotta think about what are you gonna do next?” Sanders said “At what point would you actually do that?"



The men who took down the Oklahoma gunman were able to chase after him and shot him to death.



The suspected Indiana gunman was stopped by an unarmed teacher.



Sanders says you should always try to seek a less lethal way to handle the situation until law enforcement can take over.