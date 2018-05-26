An Erie man who is serving life in prison for murder two decades ago is now asking to have his case dismissed.

Vance Haskell, 49, was convicted in the 1994 murder of Erie man Darrel Cooley.

It happened at the now-closed Jethroe's Steakhouse in Erie.

A judge recently ordered a new trial after it was determined a key witness at his trial gave perjured testimony, and prosecutors failed to correct it.

During a hearing Friday, Haskell's lawyer asked to have the cased dismissed based on the grounds of double jeopardy.

His lawyer said the Commonwealth should be barred from retrying Haskell due to the fact they knowingly used perjured testimony.

Prosecutors argued Friday the misconduct does not meet the grounds of double jeopardy.