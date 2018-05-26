News
Fire Breaks out on Porch of Meadville Duplex
Firefighters were called to 689 and 681 Highland Ave. in Meadville around 3:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 26th 2018, 2:31 pm EDT
The Meadville City Fire Department is investigating a Saturday morning fire that heavily damaged a duplex home.
It appears the fire started on the front porch of the property, according to firefighters.
Everyone who was inside the duplex managed to get out safely.
City of Meadville, West Mead and Vernon Central Fire Departments all responded to the scene.