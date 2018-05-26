Liquor Stores Open

Pennsylvania's liquor stores will be open Memorial Day.

Hundreds of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open for the holiday, as well as on Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day and Veterans’ Day this year.

Stores that are normally open Mondays will open at their normal time, but all stores will close at 5 p.m.

Store locations and hours are available here.

State law previously prohibited stores from opening on holidays before 2017.

PennDOT Driver License and Photo Centers

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, May 26, through Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day.

You can still take advantage of PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.