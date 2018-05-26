Liquor Stores Open for Memorial Day; Driver License and Photo Centers Closed
Liquor Stores Open
Pennsylvania's liquor stores will be open Memorial Day.
Hundreds of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open for the holiday, as well as on Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day and Veterans’ Day this year.
Stores that are normally open Mondays will open at their normal time, but all stores will close at 5 p.m.
Store locations and hours are available here.
State law previously prohibited stores from opening on holidays before 2017.
PennDOT Driver License and Photo Centers
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, May 26, through Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day.
You can still take advantage of PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.
Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 miles of road within the State by visiting www.511PA.com. It provides access to traffic delay warnings, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.