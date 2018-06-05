Man Charged in Fairview Double Homicide Waives Preliminary Hearing, Faces Trial
The Fairview man charged with killing his wife and step-daughter is heading to trial after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Regis Brown, 58, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his 53-year-old wife Michele Brown and her 35-year-old daughter Tammy Greenawalt.
Brown killed them at the family's home on West Ridge Road March 9, police said.
State Police charged Brown after investigators said Greenawalt's 14-year-old daughter went to school and said her grandfather tied her up, stabbed her mother and bludgeoned her grandmother.
Prosecutors have also said Brown is a person of interest in two other murders. Erie News Now has learned one is a cold case murder in the Erie area. Brown was also interviewed by investigators in the Troop D area, which includes Mercer, Lawrence, Butler, Beaver and Armstrong counties.
There is no word on when those crimes allegedly happened.
EARLIER COVERAGE