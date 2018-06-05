The Pittsburgh Inn in Millcreek made history Tuesday morning as the restaurant-bar became the first spot in Erie County to serve Erie's iconic Koehler Beer since 1978.

The Koehler Brewing Company returned several months ago and has been brewing beer in Grove City.

The first keg of the company's Amber Ale was tapped at the restaurant.

Owner Robin Weunski said she is thrilled to be the first local establishment to sell the beer and expects demand to be high.

Many older customers told her they cannot wait to try the new version of their favorite beer while younger customers are eager to try Koehler for the first time.

"It's really exciting to be the first place to bring back a piece of history," said Weunski. "With all these places going away, all these landmarks going away, we get to be part of bringing Erie history back."