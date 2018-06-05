Two advisories were issued Tuesday for Presque Isle beaches.

Barracks Beach is under a swimming advisory due to elevated levels of E. coli. Retesting has started and will be performed daily until the level drops.

Beach 6 is under a precautionary swim advisory. It will be lifted when there is no longer an environmental and public health concern.

Both beaches are still open to the public for swimming, sunbathing and other recreation.

People who use the affected beaches are advised to follow these precautions: