News
Advisories Issued for Two Presque Isle Beaches
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 1:17 pm EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 1:21 pm EDT
Two advisories were issued Tuesday for Presque Isle beaches.
Barracks Beach is under a swimming advisory due to elevated levels of E. coli. Retesting has started and will be performed daily until the level drops.
Beach 6 is under a precautionary swim advisory. It will be lifted when there is no longer an environmental and public health concern.
Both beaches are still open to the public for swimming, sunbathing and other recreation.
People who use the affected beaches are advised to follow these precautions:
- Avoid swallowing lake water.
- Wash your hands before handling food.
- Avoid swimming with an open cut or wound, or if you are experiencing an illness.
- Minimize water contact if lake levels are high, heavy rains have just ended, or strong winds are blowing from the west.