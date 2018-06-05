No decision today in an attempt by local murder defendant John Grazioli to delay a wrongful death suit filed by his wife's family.

He is charged with killing his wife Amanda in the home they shared in Whispering Woods in early March.

His trial is scheduled for mid October, and during a hearing this afternoon, his lawyers asked for a delay at least until then.

They said they are worried information in the civil suit could taint the jury pool for his murder trial, and potentially affect his ability to get a fair trail.

The lawyer for the victim's family argued against a delay, saying there was no reason and no basis for a delay.

He also said he does not want Grazioli to waste his assets.

During the hearing the defense said there is now a contract for the sale of the couple's home with a July closing date.

The home is owned solely by the defendant.