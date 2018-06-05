Acutec to Expand Meadville Facility; Creates 60 Jobs
Acutec Precision Aerospace (Acutec) has committed investing $10.7 million into the expansion of its Meadville facility in Crawford County.
Governor Tom Wolf announced the 70,000 square foot expansion today. He applauded the manufacturer's decision to stay in Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvanians who work for the company, "The decision by a high-tech manufacturer like Acutec Precision Aerospace to grow its workforce here in Pennsylvania shows that the industry recognizes the quality of our workers."
Expanding the facility is a 3-year commitment that will create 60 new manufacturing jobs and retain 450 employees.
The additional space will allow Acutec to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity and meet the needs of its growing customer base.
This will be the fourth expansion in 5 years, totaling 200,000 square feet. According to the company's website, the Meadville facility was expanded by 40,000 square feet in 2013; 80,000 square feet in 2014, and another 10,000 square feet in 2015.