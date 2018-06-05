Acutec Precision Aerospace (Acutec) has committed investing $10.7 million into the expansion of its Meadville facility in Crawford County.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the 70,000 square foot expansion today. He applauded the manufacturer's decision to stay in Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvanians who work for the company, "The decision by a high-tech manufacturer like Acutec Precision Aerospace to grow its workforce here in Pennsylvania shows that the industry recognizes the quality of our workers."

Expanding the facility is a 3-year commitment that will create 60 new manufacturing jobs and retain 450 employees.

The additional space will allow Acutec to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity and meet the needs of its growing customer base.