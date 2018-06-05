Jill Filipovic - Howard Schultz is out as executive chairman of Starbucks, triggering speculation that he may run for president -- an idea he isn't doing much to quell. His response to inquiries about a potential White House run: "Let's see what happens."

Let's not.

Nothing against Schultz, whose politics are in the right place (if more centrist than would be ideal). He's been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, and has used his company to back up his values, pledging, for example, to hire 10,000 refugees in the wake of the refugee ban.

Starbucks has some long-standing issues with offering employees consistent and predictable schedules, but its policies, including assistance with college tuition for employees who work more than 20 hours a week, are fairly employee-friendly, making it a regular on lists of the best companies to work for.

And when the company faced a PR crisis earlier this year after an employee called the police on young black men waiting to meet a friend, the company responded with nationwide diversity training. Was it a perfect response? No. But it went further than most companies might be willing to.

And yet Schultz is still a billionaire businessman. We already have one of those in the White House, and it's not working out so well.

One of the many awful things Trump has done is to convince Americans that experience and qualifications don't matter. Trump portrays himself as rich and successful, and that's apparently evidence enough that he should be sitting in the Oval Office, making complex geopolitical decisions with his finger, figuratively, on the nuclear trigger.

The reality is that the work of politics is more complicated and difficult than just holding strong opinions about political issues. There is an enormous volume of information that comes not just from reading the newspapers every day, but also from the experience of running for office, negotiating with adversaries, penning legislation, linking in with field-specific experts, and generally seeing how the political sausage gets made.

Starting your political career as President makes about as much sense as me starting a medical career as chief of pediatric surgery. But in these past couple of years, we have so thoroughly undervalued the work and worth of politics that the most entitled and narcissistic among us are apt to look at the presidency and think, "I could do that."

Which doesn't mean Schultz should steer clear of politics entirely. He's amassed a vast fortune, and he could do some real good supporting important issues, whether humane immigration policies, reproductive rights, racial justice, or humanitarian aid overseas -- all of which have taken a hit under Trump. He also doesn't need to rule out running for political office, but he should start by seeking a seat in Congress, or at the state level, not in the Oval.

Schultz may be the kind of billionaire businessman with whom centrist liberals are inclined to agree, and he's clearly a bright and engaged guy, not an angry, authoritarian, walking ego like our current leader.

He probably does actually want to make the country better, rather than just seeking power for power's sake, administering payback and lashing out at those who are different from him. But that doesn't mean the model forged by Trump -- a world leader without experience or expertise -- is one liberals should emulate.













