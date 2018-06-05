Tuesday was bittersweet, for the longtime CEO of the Robert Benjamin Wiley Charter School.



Kathryn Olds is retiring after 20 years, she has spent the past eleven years as CEO, and she has made a lasting impact on the school.



Emotions were high, as the students said their goodbyes and best wishes to Mrs. Olds, on their last day of classes.



Olds helped to write the original grant for the charter school, alongside the founder, Benjamin Wiley.

Their mission is to provide an alternative, quality education for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade, “I think from the beginning, the mission was to do whatever it took for youngsters to be successful, and to help families be involved in their child's education and be confident that they could, and I believe we've done that since the beginning,” said Olds.