Longtime CEO of R. Benjamin Wiley Charter School Says Goodbye to Students
Tuesday was bittersweet, for the longtime CEO of the Robert Benjamin Wiley Charter School.
Kathryn Olds is retiring after 20 years, she has spent the past eleven years as CEO, and she has made a lasting impact on the school.
Emotions were high, as the students said their goodbyes and best wishes to Mrs. Olds, on their last day of classes.
Olds helped to write the original grant for the charter school, alongside the founder, Benjamin Wiley.
Their mission is to provide an alternative, quality education for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade, “I think from the beginning, the mission was to do whatever it took for youngsters to be successful, and to help families be involved in their child's education and be confident that they could, and I believe we've done that since the beginning,” said Olds.
She credits the dedication of the teachers for the success of the thousands of students who have sat, and will sit in these classrooms, “I know the school is in good hands, and I hope that parents continue to support us and understand that their children have a right to a choice in education and that parents need to be involved,” said Olds.
Olds says she looks forward to lots of overseas travel in the coming months, she also has plans to do volunteer work with several local agencies that serve our city's homeless population.