Millcreek Township Police have arrested a man after investigators said he sexually assaulted a child.

Robert Viszneki, 67, of Millcreek Township, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Investigators said the sexual assault happened on Madeira Drive in Millcreek between May 2017 and March 2018.

The investigation started after the child reported Viszneki sexually assaulted her, according to police.