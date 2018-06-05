A new and technologically enhanced tool to help with the process of x-rays at Shriner's Hospitals, will soon be put to use on more, young patients.

The debut of what's called the EOS Imaging System, was debuted. It's a $1.2 million dollar unit that allows for faster and low-dose radiation exams for children, with hip, knee and spine conditions.

A tour of the radiology suite, where the unit sits. was given Tuesday, after a ribbon cutting ceremony on the high-tech equipment.

Manager of Clinical Support Services at Shriner's Hospital, Lori Rudert, says "Having the EOS equipment here locally will benefit all of our children. With the EOS equipment, its intended for long length imaging. We treat patients that have scoliosis , a lot of patients with leg deformities."

The EOS also uses 90 percent less radiation, which is especially good for patients getting multiple scans every year.

The whole cost of the unit was raised from Shriner's, and local donors, through a capital campaign.