Erie County Father Enters Plea in Family Meth Lab Case
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 6:55 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 6:56 pm EDT
An Erie County father is facing 12 years in jail and up to $25,000 in fees for his role in operating a meth lab at home, and in the presence of his underage daughter.
Gary Palmer pled guilty in court on Tuesday, to endangering the welfare of a child, and a charge relating to chemicals used in a reported meth lab operation at his home in Elgin Boro.
It comes one day after his 49 year old wife, Tiffani Palmer pled guilty. She will be sentenced on charges in July. She was arrested her her 52 year old husband, and grown children, 27 year old Lee Palmer, and 23 year old Devin Palmer, at their home on Main Street in the Fall.