Erie District Judge Paul Bizzarro Placed on Administrative Leave
Bizzarro's leave will be effective until further notice.
Paul Bizzarro, the district judge for Erie's fifth ward, has been placed on administrative leave.
Senior Judge John Trucilla said it did not come at Bizzarro's request.
Judge Trucilla could not disclose the reason for the leave.
Bizzarro will be paid in the interim.
Senior District Judge Joseph Weindorf will take over his duties.
The fifth ward covers the southeastern part of the city.