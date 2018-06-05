Jeremiah Vantassel
Jeremiah Vantassel  

A North East man found guilty for the rape of a child, has now been sentenced to between 16 to 33 years in jail. 

Jeremiah Vantasselk, 31, was convicted on charges including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate intercourse. 

State Police arrested him in 2016 following the investigation into a report of suspected child abuse. Investigators said Vantassel had inappropriate sexual contact with a female juvenile between December 2015 and May 2016. 

He pleaded no contest to charges last May then withdraw that plea five months later. 

 