Erie-area police agencies have wrapped up their enforcement targeting aggressive drivers and seat belt violations.

City of Erie Police participated in Click It or Ticket May 14 to June 3 with 30 patrols.

During the three-week enforcement, officers conducted 185 traffic stops and issued 192 citations.

33 citations were for adult seat belt violations. Police also issued two child car seat and three booster seat violations.

Officers also issued 22 tickets for suspended licenses and made four arrests - one for DUI and another for a fugitive.

Violations

2 child car seat

3 booster seat

33 adult seat belt

3 adult seat belt warnings

1 careless/reckless driving

6 traffic control signal

7 obedience to traffic control signals

22 suspended license

8 no insurance

108 other

Arrests