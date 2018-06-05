As colleges and universities struggle with a shrinking pool of prospective applicants, and battle for freshman enrollment, Gannon University is defying the statistics.

Right now, they have deposits for an incoming freshman class of 705 students. That's up 68 students from the freshman class of 637 one year ago. With deposits still coming in, that number is only expected to grow.

How did they do it? In January, Gannon University President Dr. Keith Taylor set a strategy they called WIGS --Wildly Important Goals. One of those goals was a freshman class of 703. They even had actual WIGS with numbers on them to illustrate the point.

Now they’ve surpassed that goal of 703. “We set a target that was about 10% above last year,” Taylor said, “703 was about a 10% growth and right now we’re really looking at probably 100 more freshman from last year to this year, so you focus on something you set a team on it and you go get it.”

Vice President for Enrollment, Bill Edmondson said it brought the entire university together. “It just wasn’t the admissions office goal, it was the university goal and we really felt we had the support of all the staff, all the faculty, the president and there were even students involved with helping us make phone calls.”

Dr. Taylor said the primary drivers were quality service, consistent communication and bringing more of the Gannon community into one on one contact with prospective students to share stories about the transformative experience they will have on campus. “It wasn’t just one person, it wasn’t just one thing, it was 100 people doing 100 little things for each student to make sure each student got the service got the communication, got the connection that they need, Taylor said. “It became an entire campus wide activity,” he added.

When it comes to choosing a college, Edmondson said the number one reason people always give is that the school had the academic program they wanted. But the second thing people say, “Is almost always…a feeling that I had when I was on campus, so we really try to focus on that aspect of it, to try to make sure they had a fantastic experience while they were here on campus,” Edmondson said.