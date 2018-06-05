It's graduation time for students at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy.

The class of 202 students practiced at the Bayfront Convention Center to be ready to walk across the stage for their diplomas, to begin the next chapter of their lives.

As is tradition at the honors public high school, these high academic achievers are moving on to an impressive list of colleges and universities including Princeton, Duke, Johns Hopkins, Yale, Notre Dame and Harvard.

Ahmed Abukar, whose parents escaped war-torn Somalia to start a better live here, is the student who is Harvard bound. Not only was he accepted there on a full scholarship, but to Yale, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Columbia, Carnegie Mellon, MIT, George Washington University of Minnesota, Duke...and in his words, "probably more."

His SAT score was 1530, 760 in reading and writing, and 770 in math. But Abukar believes all the acceptances are about more than academics. "I think colleges are actually actively looking for people who they think can handle the rigor as well as being motivated to move on," Abukar said. "In high school you need to show a good balance, to show you can balance your grades as well as other activities," he added. "If colleges see that you can do that now, then they’ll think you’re a good fit later on."

His other activities included US Academic Decathlon competition, Quiz Bowl, and a Math Science competition, and he did community service at his local mosque. But he credited his family and his teachers at Collegiate Academy for fueling his natural love of learning. "I think the teachers definitely had a role in it, especially the teachers at collegiate academy--they really know how to foster a love of learning and get the kids involved in many different activities and I think I probably wouldn’t be where I am without them," Abukar said.

Jim Vieira, Dean at Collegiate Academy said even for a school that's become accustomed to sending students to top schools, this is an impressive accomplishment. "In the past couple of years, yes...that’s been pretty impressive as to his selection so we’re pretty happy with his success," Vieira said. And he was happy to share in the achievement. "We have great students, we have great parents and we have great teachers, that’s the magical formula."