Man Shot in Leg in Jamestown Shooting
A man is injured after falling victim to a shooting out of Jamestown, Ny.
The shooting happened at 51 Bowen St, around 7:15 p.m., Tuesday.
We're told one man was shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to WCA hospital for treatment.
Neighbors claim the man fell victim to a drive-by shooting.
Jamestown police are unable to confirm that for us at this time.
Police continue to investigate to learn what happened.