ASHTABULA, Ohio - The announcement was surprising to say the least for Christine Seuffert.

“My colleagues kept it from me since (last) Tuesday,” Seuffert said of the announcement, which came Monday morning at Harbor Perk Coffee House in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Weeks of voting and months of waiting have turned into a $25,000 grant for Ashtabula’s Bridge Street corridor, the winner of this year's America’s Main Street contest. Ashtabula was one of nearly 300 entries and one of ten finalists nationwide, beating much larger cities including Fresno, Calif.

“It's a small town and I think people identify with it,” said Seuffert, the chairperson of the Lift Bridge Community Association. “Even though they have left, we've had people who have left and they said 'this is my hometown, I'm voting.”

The money will help restore and revitalize Ashtabula’s Bridge Street, what Seuffert considers the "second downtown.” The money will help drive the LCBA’s strategic plan, which is expected to be released this summer, she said.

But just because the LBCA won the money doesn't mean they will dictate exactly how it's used. They want to create an online poll to get the community involved as well. You can access the poll on their Facebook page starting next week to cast your vote for a project on which to spend the money, Seuffert said

Chris McIntyre and Mike Cray work at Harbor Perk Coffee House, two young Ashtabula residents with big hopes for Bridge St.

“We've got so many awesome shops and restaurants, I'm excited to see what they do with it,” McIntyre said.

“All these new businesses have opened up and there is a lot to do down here at night,” said Cray.

The LBCA started ten years ago, working to improve the Historic Ashtabula Harbor that Bridge St. crosses, over that iconic draw bridge. They're a group of business owners, responsible for much of the existing street-side decor. And Seuffert says this money will make even more improvements.