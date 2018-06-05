Some local companies have offered to repaint the parking space lines in downtown Waterford for free following complaints about the borough’s back-in angled parking, Erie News Now has learned.

Several Waterford business owners say private paving and line-painting contractors have reached out both the business owners and Waterford Borough Council members with the offer to repaint parking spaces on Routes 19 & 97, also known as High St. in the borough.

More than 15,000 vehicles travel that stretch of roadway daily, according to a PennDOT study.

The offer comes after months of heated board meetings, petitions and protests against the back-in angled parking, which was installed last summer. Both Council and PennDOT agree that the back-in parking method is safer and reduces accidents compared to pulling into a parking spot. But business owners along that stretch of roadway say the move has cost them business since the new lines were painted.

“Council has known about this for several months but it still doesn't make any impression on it,” said business owner Linda Petrick regarding the offer. “I don't think they're interested in changing it, I don't.”