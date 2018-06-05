News
Collegiate Academy Graduation Ceremony
The Bayfront Convention Center played host to the Northwest Collegiate Academy Graduation ceremony Tuesday evening.
The 2018 class was made up of 202 seniors who received their diplomas.
It was bitter-sweet night for many of the seniors; because they are moving onto higher education at major universities, but they will also miss the friendships and bonds they developed since their freshman year.