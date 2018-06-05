News
Meet Dr. Right Helps Patients Find a Doctor
Local residents chatted with health professionals at St. Vincent Hospital for almost two hours.
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 11:32 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 11:32 pm EDT
To help make finding the right doctor a little easier, St. Vincent Hospital hosted a special event Tuesday, called Meet. Dr. Right.
Some met one-on-one with doctors and even made a future appointment.
The event also offered free health screenings for blood pressure, biometrics and dermatology.