The Sight Centers of Northwest Pennsylvania's Diabetes Prevention Program was recognized as a quality, evidence-based program according to standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The honor of full recognition by the CDC means the Sight Center's Diabetes Prevention Program offers a CDC approved education, training lifestyle coaches, and other diabetes coordinators and programs to help detect pre-diabetes.

Currently, the Sight Center of Erie is the only diabetes prevention provider in Erie that has achieved full CDC recognition.

They are one of only six in Pennsylvania.