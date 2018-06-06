News
Overnight Accident Sends Baby to the Hospital
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 8:00 am EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 8:00 am EDT
Erie Police are looking into a reported overnight accident that sent a baby to the hospital.
It happened around midnight at a home along Walnut Street near West 17th.
Police say a 6-month old girl reportedly fell and hit her head, and then went into cardiac arrest.
An ambulance initially took the little girl to UPMC Hamot.
She's since been transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital. No word on her condition at this time.
Police tell Erie News Now that it does not look like a criminal matter, but they're still investigating.