Erie Police are looking into a reported overnight accident that sent a baby to the hospital.

It happened around midnight at a home along Walnut Street near West 17th.

Police say a 6-month old girl reportedly fell and hit her head, and then went into cardiac arrest.

An ambulance initially took the little girl to UPMC Hamot.

She's since been transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital. No word on her condition at this time.

Police tell Erie News Now that it does not look like a criminal matter, but they're still investigating.

 