Erie Gunfire Narrowly Misses Man, Grandchildren
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 8:06 am EDT
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 8:06 am EDT
Erie Police are looking into gunfire that narrowly missed an Erie man and his grandchildren.
It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at West 8th and Chestnut.
Police say a man was driving through that area when a bullet went through the back window of his car.
He told police the gunfire came from a group of men standing on the corner.
The bullet missed his two grandchildren who were also in the car.
Police did recover some spent shell casings.
So far, there have been no arrests.