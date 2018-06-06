Erie Police are looking into gunfire that narrowly missed an Erie man and his grandchildren.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at West 8th and Chestnut.

Police say a man was driving through that area when a bullet went through the back window of his car.

He told police the gunfire came from a group of men standing on the corner.

The bullet missed his two grandchildren who were also in the car.

Police did recover some spent shell casings.