2018 Rib Fest Winners Announced
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 8:15 am EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 8:32 am EDT
The votes are in. We now know the winners from this year’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival.
In first place, winning the title of "Best Ribs," is Fine Smoke BBQ.
Coming in second, only four points behind, is newcomer Blazin' Bronco.
There's a tie for "Best Sauce." That award goes to both Blazin' Bronco, and Fine Smoke BBQ.
Finally, the Junior Judges Award went to Carolina Rib King, who also won the award for People's Choice.