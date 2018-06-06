The Erie Public School District had its share of financial troubles in recent years, and to fix that the district merged several of its high schools to save money and resources.

This included combining Central Career and Technical, Strong Vincent and East High School to create Erie High. Almost a year later, Erie High is celebrating its first graduation.

More than 400 students will walk across the stage at Erie Insurance Arena at 6 p.m.

Erie News Now caught up with Principals Jill Crable and Michael Pisano who both said students were resilient in this process and that overall the year has been successful.

“Next year we can look at it like half of our building is going to know Erie High School,” Pisano said. “Then the following year, the kids are all going to be together as one and I think that's a positive and that's going to get better each and every year."

The year did have its challenges with bringing students from different areas all into one building. It was not only an adjustment for the students but also for the teachers and staff. Several teachers were used to being at a school for close to 10 years, and had to learn all new routines after the merge.

Pisano said the students and teachers worked collectively with the school administration to make the transition smooth.