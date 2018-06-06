Good news for chocolate lovers… There's a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth on Peach street.

Wednesday morning was the grand opening of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the Millcreek Mall.

Friends and family of the franchise owners, as well as customers, helped cut the ribbon on the new store.

Here, customers can grab tons of sweet treats like toffee, truffles, and candy apples.

Workers can also be seen creating the confections in the store. That goes along with their motto, "We Make Chocolate Fun and We Care."

“Here we make chocolate for fun, and we care for what we provide here. Our first and foremost goal is customer satisfaction,” said General Manager Nandu Subedi.