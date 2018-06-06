News
Homicide Defendant Declared Incompetent to Stand Trial
The Millcreek Township man charged with fatally stabbing another man at the Granada Apartments, has been declared incompetent to stand trial.
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 2:15 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 2:15 pm EDT
The Millcreek Township man charged with fatally stabbing another man at the Granada Apartments, has been declared incompetent to stand trial.
Joseph Oberlander, 41, is charged with the 2016 stabbing death of his 32-year-old neighbor John Trusty.
Police say Trusty was knocking on doors in the apartment complex, looking to borrow a cellphone, when Oberlander stabbed him to death.
After receiving a mental health evaluation, Oberlander's lawyer Mark Del Duca says he's been determined incompetent to stand trial.
Del Duca said that a psychiatrist has determined Oberlander suffers from schizophrenia.
According to Del Duca, Oberlander will now be held in an institution, and will be reevaluated every sixth months to determine if he has regained his competency.
If he is once again determined to be mentally competent, Oberlander could eventually face trial.